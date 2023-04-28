Dutch motorcyclist Bram van der Wouden died during the Morocco Desert Challenge, the organization announced. Van der Wouden, who participated for the first time, was 48 years old.

According to the organization, Van der Wouden succumbed to the heat and was exhausted. Other participants found him lying next to his motorcycle. ,,Bram probably stopped to rest. The medical intervention team was quickly on site, but was unable to do anything,” the organization writes in a statement.

“Once again the rally world has lost a dear friend. In 2022 he realized his dream by participating in the Dakar Rally, but it had to stop early due to a crash. This Morocco Desert Challenge was part of his preparation for the next Dakar Rally. Bram was highly regarded in the rally world and he was always willing to help where possible. He leaves behind many friends in this world and beyond.”

The sixth stage of the Morocco Desert Challenge, an annual desert rally in Morocco, will not take place on Friday due to the death of Van der Wouden.





Earlier this week, co-pilot Laurant Lichtleuchter (46) was also killed in the Morocco Desert Challenge. According to the organization, the Frenchman was involved in the accident, which involved two cars. His teammate Patrice Garrousse was taken to hospital with injuries. Lichtleuchter won the Dakar Rally twice as a co-pilot.