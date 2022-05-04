Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A young man who was traveling on a motorcycle intercepted a truck driver and stripped him of approximately 5 thousand pesos, in the city of Los Mochis.

The assault It happened on Sunday morning near the IMA high school in the Bienestar neighborhood.

It transpired that the motorcyclist was carrying a weapon and fled to the south of the city. Police officers received the report of the robbery.

Read more: The young man “raised” in the Tres Ríos, was the one who was found dead in El Ranchito, Culiacán