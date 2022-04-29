In the bend of the Varsseveldseweg he was overtaking a car when he was probably startled by an unexpected oncoming traffic. He ran off the road, hit a tree and eventually came to rest against another tree.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. The motorcyclist drove from the side of Doetinchem – the Oostelijke Randweg – towards Westendorp. An air ambulance and several emergency services were called, but the help was to no avail. He died on the spot.