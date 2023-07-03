Monday, July 3, 2023
Motorcycling | The police do not suspect a crime in the death of Imatranajje

July 3, 2023
in World Europe
Sport|Motorcycling

At least for now, the police have no reason to suspect a crime in the death of Imatranajo.

Dutch racing driver Joey den Besten30, died on Sunday in an accident in Imatranajjo.

The fatal accident happened during the familiarization lap of the second race start of the IRCC Superbike class. The track was wet at the time of the accident.

The police are investigating the case as a cause of death investigation. At least for the time being, no crime is suspected in the case, says the crime commissioner Matti Raivikko From the Southeastern Finland Police.

The police’s tasks include establishing the identity of the victim, investigating the cause of death and assisting in getting the deceased to their home country.

The cause of the accident itself is being investigated by a separate board of inquiry.

