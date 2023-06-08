Motorcycling | The Extreme star died after a jump went shockingly wrong

Pat Casey died at just 29 years old.

Extreme athlete Pat Casey has died at only 29 years old, says San Diego Union-Tribune.

Casey fatally lost control of his motocross bike while riding it off a jump at a private dirt track in the California area on Tuesday afternoon. The place is an X Games gold medalist of Axell Hodges owned by San Diego police are investigating the crash.

Casey’s jump went tragically wrong. The authorities have announced that the man failed to get down and fell violently to the ground from the back of his motocross bike. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Casey was missed by his wife and two children of primary school age.

Paramedics called to the scene tried to revive Casey, but there was nothing more that could be done to save him, says People magazine. The rescuers did not feel a pulse when they started CPR.

Casey is remembered as a BMX rider who did spectacular stunts and was successful at the X Games. He reached the podium in 2012 and 2013. The gold medal man reached in 2021.

BMX rider and US MTV reality series The Challenge presenter AJ Levin wrote warm words in Casey’s memory.

“The world lost one of the coolest people of all time. I feel so sorry for his wife and kids. Pat Casey will forever be remembered as a decent and beloved man,” he wrote.

X Games also posted their condolences on Instagram.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pat Casey. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, parents and siblings. Pat is a true legend of action sports. He will always be a member of the X Games family and a source of inspiration to everyone he came in contact with.”