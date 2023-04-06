Motorsport, here is Terra&Vita 511 Racing Team

Official presentation of line up of the Terra&Vita 511 Racing Team for the 2023 season and the unveiling of the new motorbike livery in the Starhotels Business Palace location in Milan.

The evening had a large turnout of the public and motorsport enthusiasts, to discover the news of the first all-female motorcycle team that made its debut in the 2022 season, competing in the championships WEC – Women’s European Championship and CIV SS 300. The evening was opened by Lucia BasileGeneral Manager of Starhotels Business Palace, who did the honors and introduced Valentina Recanati, former professional cyclist and Communication & Partnership Manager for 511 Racing Team, who hosted the evening. Valentina Recanati presented the novelties of the 2023 season and welcomed the Partners who support the Team on stage, starting from Gian and Flory Nava, founders of Terra&Vitaa leading company in the production of ready-to-use fruit and vegetables and Title Sponsor 511 Racing Team for the 2023 season.

Among the guests and the Partners who took turns on stage, a section was dedicated to In.Twig, a Data Management company represented by the CEO Aldo Cristadoro who presented the Peformance Monitor, the media monitoring platform that 511’s Partners have at their disposal to measure the value of the media return during the sports season. Following a “lineup” including all the characters related to the world of engines and motorcycles in particular. The presence of Alessandro Delbianco, Vice-Champion in charge of the Italian SBK Championship, was particularly appreciated, who introduced the 511 Racing Team Drivers for 2023, Sara Sanchez and Beatriz Neila Santos, to the stage, greeted by warmth and well-deserved applause from the audience. The two champions were first interviewed by the unprecedented duo Valentina and Alessandro and shortly after they were joined by the mechanics and telemetrist of the Team (Lucrezia Vercelloni, Lucia Valenti and Alessandra Mancini) as well as by the Digital Communication Manager Sandra Lovisco and the On Track Coordinator Emma Martinelli to lift the veil from the bikes together, unveiling the black and green livery that will be the hallmark of the 2023 season

But it was the harmony between all the members of the 511 Racing Team that left its mark: throughout the evening there was an atmosphere of unity that was transmitted in every statement and gesture of the Team. The start of the season will be on April 30th at the Misano World Circuit, and the whole team is determined to achieve a primary goal: to compete for victory in every race, both in the Women’s European Championship and in the CIV SS 300 Championship, competing against male drivers to demonstrate a new vision of gender through motorsport and competition equality. The godmother of the evening and of the entire season, the entrepreneur Silvia Fanny, honored some guests, as special as her creative ideas, by delivering exclusive Fanny Art works. Thanks to Starhotels, the leading Italian hotel group leader in 4-star hospitality 5 stars, for supporting the 511 Racing Team, demonstrating the constant commitment to enhancing female professionalism against all gender stereotypes.

