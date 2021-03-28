Motorcycling Maverick Vinales started the MotoGP season victoriously: The driving team succeeded in the smaller classes

Last season, Vinales achieved one race victory and three pole positions in the World Series.

Spanish Maverick Vinales started track motorcycling the fastest on the MotoGP World Championship season on Sunday in Doha. Vinales, who finished sixth last season, left France Johann Zarcon second, and the Italian pile Francesco Bagnaian third.

Vinales won the race in over a second. Zarco, Bagnaia and fourth placed in the championship defending Spain Joan Mir drove to the finish in one bundle.

Britannian Sam Lowes won the Moto2 class opening race before Akin Ajon in the stable competing Australian Remy Gardneria. Spanish Jaume Masia and Pedro Acosta took a double win for Ajo in the Moto3 class.