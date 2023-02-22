We see more and more motorcycles on the road, because motorcycling is more popular than ever.

More and more people choose to drive a motorcycle and try to get their motorcycle license. Yes, I understand. A motorcycle gives you a sense of freedom that you experience less in a car. An additional advantage is that you are less bothered by traffic jams. An additional disadvantage is that you are much more vulnerable on the road.

Motorcycling popular

Never before had so many Dutch people a motorcycle license as now. A logical consequence is that there are also more motorcycles in our country. Motorcycle sales last year were at their highest level since 2008, late branch association Bovag know.

There are now 795,000 motorcycles on the road in the Netherlands, in 2014 this was still 714,000. Partly due to the pandemic, many people have stepped on their motorcycles. This is of course because public transport has largely come to a standstill. You can also easily avoid traffic jams with your motorcycle. Add to this the fact that people had more time to spend on their hobby (read: ageing) and you quickly arrive at this number.

Last year 15,527 new engines were sold. This is the highest number in fifteen years. Sales were already increasing every year and that has only increased. In January of this year, almost a thousand motorcycles were sold. It doesn’t look like sales will slow down. De Bovag expects that 800,000 engines will be tapped in the Netherlands next month.

Drivers license

If you want to drive a motorcycle, you must get your driver’s license. Driving schools are doing good business at the moment. Between 2014 and 2022, 95,000 people have obtained their motorcycle license. In 2022, 33,751 people have taken their exam, which is 4.5% more than the year before. There are now more than one and a half million Dutch people with a motorcycle license, which is 8.6% of the population. So there is still room for growth.

The differences in the regions are funny. Relatively speaking, Drenthe is the motorcycle province of the Netherlands. Could this be due to the years of history of the TT races? The fact is that 11.7 percent of all Drenthes have a driving licence. In South Holland, relatively few people ride a two-wheeler, namely 6.9 percent. This while there are quite a few traffic jams here every day.

Do you already have your motorcycle license or are you just staying nice and warm in your car? Let us know in the comments.

