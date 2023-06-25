SHeavy rain was announced, fortunately only heavy rain came. But he’s right. Almost non-stop and lasting for hours. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any heavier, the rain continued to increase. Runlets on the road combined into a layer of water, like the bow of a boat plowing through the front wheel, the dark gray sky darkened even more and threatened to roll thunder. Cars stopped at the side of the road to weather the disaster, but our tour guide showed no mercy, drove on stoically and we followed. Presentation of a motorcycle with a test drive in the foothills of the Alps, the most gratifying of which was that nobody drowned on the way.

It is always said that everything bad has its good side. In this case, the opportunity arose to try out the previously unused rain suit, which had been tucked in before the start of the tour to be on the safe side, and under extreme conditions. Storm is the name of the model that the supplier Touratech in cooperation with the manufacturer Rev’it! newly added to the program. The jacket costs 120 euros, the trousers 80 euros. All in all, 200 euros for two pieces of clothing that you hope to use as little as possible. That’s a lot of money. Every euro is well spent, we thought at the end of the day, when almost all of our colleagues in their uniforms had to contend with severe water leaks in places. We are not.

Breathable and tight



The cut and Velcro fasteners on the sleeves, leg ends, upper arms and hips are designed in such a way that they can be put on and adjusted quickly.

:



Image: manufacturer



Both parts of the Storm suit can be stowed away compactly in the case supplied and can be pulled out quickly when required. They are slipped over clothing in the classic way. The outer material is a polyester laminate with a membrane called Hydratex Lite, which combines wind and water resistance with breathability, i.e. it should also prevent sweating in the suit. In this regard, one should not expect miracles in our opinion. When the sun comes out in spring or summer temperatures, it quickly gets warm inside and all you want to do is get out of the rain suit.

But he fulfilled his main task with flying colors. During the extended drive in the rain, it rattled so hard at times that it felt as if countless projectiles were hitting the body. In the end, a little moisture squeezed through on the chest, which we found to be absolutely forgivable given the circumstances. And only there. Otherwise everything dry, even the buttocks and the scarf under the collar. In our opinion, the sleeves could be a few centimeters longer.







Dressing and adjusting requires little effort

In terms of handling, the bad weather combination showed no weaknesses. The cut and Velcro fasteners on the sleeves, leg ends, upper arms and hips are designed in such a way that putting on and adjusting can be done quickly and requires little effort, even in a hurry with shoes on. Because most of the time the motorcyclist pulls out the rain suit at the last minute. Hoping it won’t pour. But sometimes it gets really tough.

As far as looks go, you cut a good figure at the street patrol fashion show. A lot of neon yellow to the black base tone in combination with reflective parts ensures good visibility under poor visibility conditions. When the world ends, beauty doesn’t matter. The colleagues, who had initially blasphemed about the light look, were very quiet afterwards. Another saying: He who laughs last laughs best. And then the sun smiled for three weeks.