Motorcycling Eemil Pohjola fell badly but fought for victory around Päijänne

Eemil Pohjola on Sunday, won the traditional Päijänne tour of enduro motorcycling.

In the competition that ended in Vantaa, he came second Antti Hänninen and third Eero Remes. The victory in the general competition is Pohjola’s second career.

A bad crash happened to Pohjola on Sunday morning. He flew over the rod of the wheel, and one foot was caught between the rear tire. He got bruises on his hips. However, the fall did not prevent him from advancing to victory.

“That victory came easily. Yesterday I drove the fastest time on all but two snippets. Today I drove all day pretty carefully, but hard nonetheless. The bad fall of Huhdanoja’s field test was just such a slip, ”Pohjola said in a press release.

Pohjola already has two attachments to the Päijänne shield, which you can get with three wins.

“For many years, Päits’ victory was close, but it always crashed into something like a technical failure. After all, winning is a great thing, as this is by far the biggest and most visible enduro competition in Finland. ”

The tour around Päijänne was driven without an audience due to the corona situation.