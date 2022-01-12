Do you secretly dream of a job in the motorcycle sector? Then this vacancy is at Zero Motorcycles maybe something for you. The brand is looking for a marketing specialist for the UK/Benelux region.

JOB OFFER

Zero Motorcycles EMEA is looking for a UK/BNLX Regional Marketing Specialist to focus on marketing campaigns in line with the central EMEA marketing plans. Your responsibilities in this position will be to plan dealers and distributors’ needs, implement campaigns, monitor POS brand presence and work with the Sales Team to ensure that the marketing activities provide accurate and effective support to meet the Sales Objectives. to achieve.

To successfully fulfill that role, you will have to network with dealers, staff and suppliers. You also need to be able to detect the needs of customers in the different geographic areas and adjust the marketing campaigns accordingly.

The Regional Marketing Specialist is someone who can lead and assist with strategies, programs and tactics that are locally relevant to achieve growth in the target area. In your role you are part of the EMEA Marketing Team. You will work closely with the Country Manager and the national PR teams to develop, execute and maximize sales-oriented local marketing initiatives.

Responsibilities Regional Marketing Specialist:

Develop, direct and execute local marketing initiatives and events in close collaboration with the EMEA marketing team and local PR agencies.

Collaborate with external agencies to organize events, sponsorship deals or other local activities.

Keeping a close eye on the premium look of the brand at all times: use of logos, signs and other point-of-sale materials.

Keeping up to date with local competitors’ actions and assisting in developing marketing plans to compete against, in conjunction with the national marketing and PR teams.

Assist in the development of marketing plans in conjunction with the Country Manager to support underperforming dealers.

Work closely with the national PR team to capitalize on media opportunities.

Liaise with the central EMEA Marketing Department regarding regional creative requests.

Regularly report on status and opportunities to Key Stakeholders across the company to continuously improve and develop the brand at the local level.

Support the EMEA Marketing Director in developing creative strategies and efficient budgeting.

Recommend strategies to implement in the regional marketing plans

Evaluate the productivity and Return on Investment (ROI) of marketing strategies.

Requirements Regional Marketing Specialist:

Excellent command of the English language

Minimum of 2 years experience in marketing or related sector. Retail experience is a strong plus.

A motorcycle license is also a strong plus

Excellent organizational, communication and time management skills

Experience as an event manager is a strong plus

The positions are part of the EMEA marketing team of Zero Motorcycles, located in Noord-Scharwoude (Alkmaar), The Netherlands. During certain times of the year, 50% of working time will have to be spent traveling between the EMEA headquarters, local dealers and regional offices. Please take that into account for to nominate yourself.

More info and a link to apply can be found here. Good luck!