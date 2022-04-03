Sinaloa.- The months of January and Februaryaccording to complaints filed with the Public Ministry and recorded by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System since 2018, demonstrate an uptick in motorcycle theft in relation to the rest of last year in Sinaloa. This problem had a considerable drop in 2021, but this year the offal increased again.

The numbers

In the last four yearsin Sinaloa, criminals They stole a total of 5 thousand 057 motorcycleswith a monthly average of approximately 500 units.

In 2018, reports of theft of two-wheeled units rose to 1,874 cases; while the following year it dropped to 365 units.

For the following period, it fell again by 209 compared to 2020, and for the other period, 688 complaints. While for the first two months 254 spoils have been counted.

The numbers also reflect that motorcycles, in most cases, are stolen without violence; with 3,705 robberies in 2018, counting the months of January and February of this year. However, criminals on 2,555 occasions, within the same period, used different weapons to illegally seize said units, either using guns or knives, in order to intimidate their victims.

The numbers

According to numbers from the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions, throughout Mexico the theft of 62 thousand 208 vehicles and 4 thousand 160 motorcycles that had insurance protection was reported, which it was estimated that around 170 units were stolen daily.

On the other hand, it is disclosed that in order to check if a motorcycle is stolen before being acquired second-hand, you must resort to the report of the Public Vehicle Registry (REPUVE), where you can get your information in moments.

Assurances

For its part, in the week that ended, the Secretary of Public Security and Traffic of Culiacán, managed to arrest two people, who, presumably, were located when they were traveling on board a motorcycle with a report of theft.

One of the cases occurred on Tuesday, March 29, in the streets of the Lomas de San Isidro subdivision, and the alleged perpetrator was traveling on a Bajaj motorcycle, Discovery line, black, without license plates. He was a minor, who was left at the disposal of the competent authorities.

Likewise, another person was also arrested for the crime of Stolen Vehicle Traffic in the Las Mañanitas sector. The recovered unit was Italika brand, red with black segments, also without license plates.