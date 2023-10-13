A few hours to recover a BMW R1250 that had been stolen under his nose while he was on holiday in England. It happened outside a hotel in the West Midlands, where the unfortunate man had gone for a pleasure trip on his motorbike worth 16,000 euros. Not even time to leave the hotel, and here’s the bitter surprise. However, what saved the holidays and brought the motorbike “home” was the collaboration between two companies expert in the recovery of stolen vehicles, both controlled by the CalAmp Group: the British Tracker Network Limited and LoJack Italia, leader in telematic solutions for mobility and in the recovery of stolen vehicles.

Locked in a container

The Warwickshire police, after collecting the complaint and thanks to Tracker’s connection network, managed to locate the BMW, which had a LoJack device on board, within a few hours. She was hidden in a container inside a warehouse near Coventry airport along with two bikes and other stolen motorbikes, ready to be dismantled for spare parts. “Having a vehicle stolen is always stressful, but it becomes even more exhausting if it is stolen while you are using it for a touring trip abroad,” explains Clive Wain, Head of Police Liaison at Tracker. “We are happy to have quickly located the motorbike, allowing the Italian tourist to continue his tour of the UK. Our recovery also led to the arrest of those responsible for the thefts.”

The LoJack technicians

“Our unshieldable technology can detect vehicles in places where other systems are less effective and allows you to pinpoint the exact location of a stolen vehicle even if hidden, as in this case, in a container or warehouse requesting the intervention of the police”, explain the LoJack technicians. “To make recovery activities even more effective, there is a center that is always operational and at the service of the customer at all times of the day and a security team that supports the Police Forces in the field in the activities of locating, recovering and returning the vehicle to the owner . Thanks to new telematics solutions, two-wheeler owners can also receive alerts of potential theft, for example if the motorbike is moved without having been turned on or if the battery is disconnected.”

Sandro Biagianti, Director of Security at LoJack Italia

“This recovery operation demonstrates how LoJack coverage extends well beyond national borders, thanks to pan-European agreements, ensuring total protection even abroad; this is an option that can make the difference if you become a victim of theft in another country during your holidays and risk not only the damage of losing the property but also the insult of canceling your stay”, concludes Sandro Biagianti, Director of Security at LoJack Italia.