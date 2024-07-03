Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/07/2024 – 11:54

Motorcycle sales grew by 18.2% in June, compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 165.9 thousand units, according to a report released this Wednesday, 3, by Fenabrave, the association that represents dealerships. Once again, motorcycle sales surpassed those of passenger cars, which totaled 163.8 thousand units last month.

Compared to May, there was a 0.8% increase in sales of two-wheeled vehicles. As a result, motorcycle sales accumulated growth of 19.7% in the first half of the year, totaling 932.9 thousand units in the period.

The positive performance reflects the improvement in credit conditions, the expansion of delivery services and consumers’ search for cheaper and more fuel-efficient vehicles.