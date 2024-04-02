Motorcycle registrations in Spain decreased by 9.7% in March, to 16,188 units, although they accumulated an increase of 3.4% in the first quarter of the year, with 45,016 units, according to data from the National Association of Companies in the Motorcycle Sector. Two Wheels (Anesdor).

The drop in March figures must be analyzed taking into account the Easter holidays, and that last month had one more weekend than March 2023, which implies that, according to each Autonomous Community, there have been between 3 or 4 working days less.

By Autonomous Communities, the sales ranking was led by Catalonia (4,193 units), Andalusia (3,797 units) and Madrid (2,181 units). In terms of percentage growth, only two communities closed with positive data: Extremadura +4.8%) and Aragón (+0.3%).

“The drop in registrations in the month of March was something that we could expect as we had one more weekend than the month of March of the previous year, and with the Easter holidays,” said the general secretary of Anesdor, José Maria Riaño.

Riaño considers that last month's figures do not reflect “the general state of health of the sector”, which closed the first quarter of the year with an increase of 2.9%.

Thus, the biggest drop in sales has been recorded by 'scooter' type motorcycles, which in March fell by 11.4% year-on-year (8,228 units), while in the accumulated figure they grew by 1.1% (23,068 units). .

Road motorcycles experienced a drop of 6.4% in March (7,363 units), while in the accumulated period they increased by 7.2% (18,472 units).

For its part, sales of mopeds stood at 826 units in the third month of the year, 12.7% less, while in the first quarter of the year the drop was 8%, down to 2,598 units.

On the other hand, in March, 271 tricycles were registered in Spain, a drop of 40.3%, and 704 units so far this year (-9%), while sales of light quadricycles fell by 12.2% in the third month of the year (288 units) and registered a growth of 7.9% until March, with 955 units.

Heavy quadricycles, on the other hand, were the only ones that increased their sales in March in the year-on-year comparison, with 336 units, (+1.2%), and 16.5% in the quarter, up to 1,097 units.

In total, the two-wheeled sector registered 17,909 units in March, which represents a decrease of 10.4%, while cumulatively it increased its sales by 2.9%, to 50,370 units.

Regarding the motorcycle sales channels, the company channel grew by +14% (2,498 units) due to fleets, while the private channel closed March with a drop of -11.1% (13,308 units .) and the rental market also closed negatively with a drop of -49.2% (382 units).