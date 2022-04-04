For the second consecutive year, the non-profit association Belgian Motorcycle Academy is organizing a motorcycle ride to support young Belgian motorcycle talent, on Saturday 7 May.

As is well known, the Belgian Motorcycle Academy gives young Belgian talent a push towards an international racing career. And with success, Lorenz Luciano rose after two years of training at the BMA to the FIM Junior GP and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, so to speak the waiting room for Moto3.

The registration fee of the BMA is deliberately kept limited so that the training and the (at least as important) support remain affordable for young Belgian motorsport talent. This is of course only possible thanks to the intervention of sponsors FMWB, Circuit Jules Tacheny, Zelos and the Belgian Motorcycle Fund … and thanks to donations from the general public.

So you can also do this by participating in the motorcycle ride for the benefit of the Belgian Motorcycle Academy that will take place on Saturday 7 May 2022. The program includes a motorcycle ride (GPS route) of 185 km, with departure and arrival at the Circuit Jules Tacheny in Mettet. Nice extra: the BMA students will give a demo on the track, and Barry Baltus (Moto2) and Xavier Siméon (EWC) will also be present. All proceeds go to the non-profit association Belgian Motorcycle Academy.

You can register until May 2 and costs 20 euros per helmet. New for this year is that there is also a car rally (separate route), they pay 90 euros per car (driver & co-driver). Can’t ride, but still want to support the Belgian Motorcycle Academy? Then you can do so with a donation to the Belgian Motorcycle Fund (via the King Baudouin Foundation) that financially supports the Academy.

More information can be found on the website of the Belgian Motorcycle Academy†

Photography Belgian Motorcycle Academy/Marc Bossiroy