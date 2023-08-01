If we analyze the cumulative, the volumes of the first seven months of 2023 have already reached those of October 2022. Here are the best-selling models

The motorcycle and scooter market in Italy knows no setbacks. After the first half of 2023, which had closed with +16.8% on 2022, the month of July also saw another positive increase. The data released by Confindustria Ancma (National Association of Cycle Motorcycle Accessories) in fact mark a +16.9% in the trend of motorcycles, scooters and mopeds being put on the road compared to the same month last year. Despite the decline affecting mopeds and the electricity market, the Italians' desire for two wheels is confirmed. A positive trend also highlighted by the president of the association, Paolo Magri, who in the press release observed how "the market as a whole has practically already reached the sales volumes recorded during the first ten months of last year".

the month of July — The month of July marks a double-digit increase (+16.98%), which corresponds to 38,478 vehicles put on the road. The largest share is that of scooters, which register 20,999 vehicles and register a growth of 23.15% over the same period of 2022. Followed by motorcycles with 15,084 units, equal to +14.51%, while for the second consecutive month mopeds, on the other hand, remained in negative territory, dropping by 10.23%, placing 2,395 vehicles on the market.

how is 2023 going? — The cumulative market performance remains solid, growing by 16.91%, in line with the trend in the month of July with a cumulative 240,428 new vehicles sold. Once again, scooters stand out, increasing the volumes achieved by a quarter in the same period of 2022 (+24.63%) and registering 123,470 units. The performance of motorcycles was also very positive, with an increase of 13.33% and 104,557 registered vehicles; mopeds, with only 12,401 units registered, instead show a decrease of 13.38% compared to the first seven months of 2022.

electric — The electricity market continues to suffer, closing the month of July with a drop of 35.59% and 1,397 vehicles put on the road. The situation of scooters is particularly critical, with volumes almost halved compared to July 2022 with 735 vehicles sold, equal to a drop of 44.70%. The balance for the first seven months also remains negative, with a performance of -23.25%, equal to 8,640 vehicles sold.

top 15 bikes — Here are the best-selling motorcycles of 2023 from January to July:

1. Benelli Trk 502 (3.534)

2. Bmw R 1250 GS (2,972)

3. Honda Africa Twin (2,879)

4.Yamaha Tracer 9 (2.511)

5. Yamaha Ténéré 700 (1979)

6. Ducati Multistrada V4 (1.948)

7. Honda Transalp (1.854)

9. Moto Morini X-Cape (1,717)

10Honda Hornets (1,667)

11. Bmw R 1250 GS Adventure (1.621)

12.Yamaha Tracer 7 (1.527)

13. Royal Enfield Hntr 350 (1,522)

15. Keeway RKF 125 (1,399)

top 15 scooters — Here are the top 15 scooters by number of registrations in 2023.

4. Kymco Agility 125 (5.829)

5. Piaggio Liberty 125 (5.115)

6. Piaggio Beverly 300 (4,719)

9. Honda Forza 350 (4.102)

10. Piaggio Beverly 400 (3,699)

11. Piaggio Vespa GTS 300 (3.515)

13.Sym Symphony 125 (3.286)

14. Piaggio Vespa Primavera 125 (3,100)

15. Yamaha XMax 300 (3.080)