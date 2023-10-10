Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/10/2023 – 11:50

Motorcycle production reached 140.3 thousand units last month, a volume slightly above – an increase of 0.5% – the total recorded in September 2022 (139.6 thousand). It was thus the best September in motorcycle production since 2013, when factories produced 150.7 thousand units in the same month.

Compared to August, which marked the highest production of motorcycles in a decade, there was a drop of 14.5% in September. The calendar with three fewer working days last month also contributed to this negative variation.

The balance was released this Tuesday, 10th, by Abraciclo, the entity that represents motorcycle manufacturers installed in the industrial hub of Manaus (AM), where the majority of national production is concentrated.

From January to September, 1.2 million motorcycles were produced, an increase of 12.3% compared to the first nine months of 2022 and the best result between equal periods in ten years. Abraciclo maintained its projection that points to 1.56 million motorcycles throughout the year, which, if confirmed, will mean an increase of 10.4% compared to 2022 (1.41 million units).

Performance is driven by the expansion of delivery services and consumers’ search for cheaper and more economical vehicles, especially low-displacement models, which account for 81.7% of the market.

“In 2023, we are experiencing consolidated growth. The segment has potential to continue increasing production volumes”, said Marcos Bento, president of Abraciclo, during the presentation of last month’s results.

In September alone, 135 thousand motorcycles were sold, 9.2% above the total sold in the same month last year. In comparison with August, however, there was a decrease of 5.4% due to the shorter September calendar, which had three fewer working days.

Since the beginning of the year, sales of 1.18 million motorcycles have accumulated growth of 19.7%, well above Abraciclo’s expectation of an increase of 10.9%, to 1.5 million units, in 2023. According to the entity’s president, the motorcycle market has the potential to surpass 2 million units again within a period of up to five years.