Our motorcycle police get new clothes and say goodbye to the yellow color, soon they will ride in blue.

It took some getting used to when the police started wearing the bright yellow clothing. They looked like well-dressed ready-overs. But everything went. And let’s be honest, the cops do stand out nicely. That is good for their safety, but the police on motorcycles switch to a different color.

Motorcycle police get new clothes

All motorcycle police officers will switch to the new motorcycle clothing in 2025. That will take a while, but it is a big job. The police are looking for 22 million euros worth of new motorcycle clothing, we read Nieuwsmotor.nl. You don’t just do that and there are all kinds of (procurement) rules for that.

We are talking about the ‘all-weather’ and so-called blow-through suits. This clothing can be used throughout the year. The motorcycle suits should last five years if they are worn five working days a week. Unfortunately, it will not be leather motorcycle suits. They look the best, but that’s not going to be it.

Tender

The packages must be able to take a beating. Especially when you consider that the cops almost always drive. In any weather. The motorcycle clothing must therefore be of high quality and that is why the police will not take any chances to choose the manufacturer. Earlier, a tender in 2018 was already in the soup, because the requirements were so high that no producer could meet them. Two tenders will now be issued for the two suits, increasing the chances of finding suitable suppliers.

The requirements are also not tender. The clothing must meet many requirements. Not surprising because the agents drive around with a whole pallet of items such as the service weapon, walkie-talkie, pepper spray and of course a whistle. Of course that should all be good and comfortable.

A sketch of the new ‘blowing through suit’. Image via Nieuwsmotor.nl

To colour

It is no surprise that new clothing has to come, but that there will be a change of color. As a motorcyclist -and I should know- you have to assume that you are NOT seen by the other traffic. A yellow jacket then works to your advantage: people see you more quickly. However, the jacket will disappear, because research has shown that the color does not matter that much. That’s why it will be a police blue jacket with yellow stripes. According to the police, this fits better with the house style. The helmet just stays nice and yellow.

In our country there are 2,700 motorcycle cops (of which only 4 percent are female, what does the Woke community think about this?!) and they all get a new outfit for the motorcycle. In order not to drive around in both colors, the new clothing will be delivered in one go.

The government and tenders. It’s not always a happy combination. We grant the motorcycle police officers the new clothing, but we are not sure whether this will succeed within the budget and within the time schedule…

