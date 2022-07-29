A terrible news arrives from the Hospital of Montpellier, in France: Mathis Bellon, a young centaur who just 6 days ago was invested in a practice session on the Ala Karting track, did not make it and died yesterday in following the injuries sustained.

The child, who was just 8 years old, had slipped while he was competing in a free practice session with his Ohvale 12 inch number 38 on the track located a few kilometers from Trento, but was hit by another young driver who followed him. .

Bellon’s condition had immediately appeared very serious. The emergency services of 118 were very fast, with the child who had been helicopter transported to the Veronese hospital in Borgo Trento for first treatment.

The desperate conditions had led doctors to operate on him twice, before transporting him to the hospital in Montpellier, France, where – after never regaining consciousness – he died yesterday.

Mathis Bellon, originally from the island of Réunion, was a Race Experience School driver and was considered one of the best French talents of his generation. He had done very well in the French MiniGP 115 championship, taking first place in the category dedicated to drivers under the age of 8.

The Motorsport.com editorial team extends its deepest condolences to the Bellon family for such a dramatic loss at such a difficult time.