Despite global uncertainties, remaining supply shortages and soaring inflation, the desire for two wheels is growing in Italy. After the positive series undertaken in October, also the month of December in fact, it records a +4.55% compared to the same month of 2021 in the overall registrations of mopeds, scooters and motorcycles. A figure that pulls the sprint to a 2022, which still closes positively, +0.95% on an already solid 2021 (+21.2% on 2020), placing over 2,700 more vehicles on the road than the previous year.

“It is important to underline that without some supply problems, which have slowed down the offer in the most important months, especially in the scooter segment, we would be faced with even more encouraging numbers – commented the president of ANCMA Paolo Magri – This confirms that the demand is still very significant and that the role of two wheels in mobility is now central”. Referring to 2023, Magri then underlined the need for “protect the reference industry with its supply chainin such an interesting moment for the market, continuing to provide the most effective instruments to deal with the cost of energy and raw materials, which today represent a central problem for companies, especially in relation to the prevailing size of our companies” .

Getting to the heart of the data, continues, as anticipated, the market growth, in positive territory since October. In the last month of the year, 9,200 units were recorded, equal to an increase of 4.55% compared to December 2021. Scooters also continue to run, which show a double-digit increase: +11.52 and 4,482 registered vehicles . The growth of motorcycles was more contained, which in any case registered 3,763 units and recorded a +3.95% on the same month of 2021; first setback for mopeds, positive since May, placing 955 units on the market corresponding to a drop of 17.74%. During the year there were seven months of negative value. Nonetheless, the market closes the year in substantial parity with 2021: +0.95% and 291,661 vehicles sold. Scooters, which had lost more than 13,000 units between February and September, only partially managed to recover ground, stopping at 143,845 vehicles, corresponding to a drop of 4.84%. On the other hand, the performance of motorcycles was very good, closing with 126,571 units and an increase of 6.35%; finally, the closure of mopeds is double-digit which, with 21,245 vehicles, marks a growth of 13.3%.