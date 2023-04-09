The motorcycle market smiles in the month of March. In Italy, the two-wheeler segment recorded one 26.6% growth compared to the same month of 2022: the trend in the scooter sector was positive, which drove the market, recording 17,777 units registered for an increase of 31.5%, and in motorcycles which, with 18,221 registered vehicles, marked an increase of 25.82 %. On the other hand, the moped sector disappoints, losing 5.72% with only 1,548 units sold.

Electric down

A look also at the electricity sector, which recorded numbers in March anything but positive: for the third consecutive month the sector recorded a drop of 25.26%, with only 1,098 units sold. The negative change of pace compared to last year is clear: just think that in March 2022 electric vehicles had recorded a performance of +65%. Returning instead to March of this year, especially breathlessness it was the scooter segment, which lost 27.88% over the entire month.

First quarter, the data

If we analyze the first quarter of the motorcycle market as a whole, however, 64,689 vehicles were put on the road, for a 27.61% growth. Also in this case, the most significant performance was that of scooters, which registered 39,811 vehicles, thus increasing by 45.39%, followed by motorcycles with 38,976 registered units and an increase of 18.99%. They don’t even shine in the cumulative i mopeds, which closed the first quarter with a deficit of 17.3% and 3,763 vehicles placed on the market. Final comment on the electricity segment, which in the January-March period recorded a drop of 16.97%.

The request of ANCMA

“In the field of electric traction vehicles in particular, we reiterate our request to the Government to allocate i unused funds in 2022 for purchase incentives, currently frozen, to this year’s overall economic endowment – reads an official note issued by ANCMA – The goal is to help the market achieve zero emissions as well more significant numerical maturitynot just in percentage terms”.