Registrations of new motorcycles and scooters are growing in Europe. In the first quarter of the year, ACEM, the European association of moped, scooter and motorcycle manufacturers, speaks of an increase in sales by 15.5% compared to the same period of the year. The figure refers to the five main national markets, i.e. Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom: among these, our country was the driving force behind the growth.

Italy leader

Numbers in hand, in fact, Italy recorded a solid +31.1% in the first three months of the year with a total of 78,997 units registered: ours is by far the main European market for two-wheelers, followed by Spain with 44,127 units delivered and an increase of 13.4%, and by Germany with 54,964 units sold and an increase of 13.2%; France and the United Kingdom also did well, even if in both cases the increase in registrations did not reach double figures.

Mopeds sour note

Who does not smile is instead the moped segment, which in the six European markets monitored by ACEM, therefore Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, reached a total volume of 43,610 registered units, down 24.5% compared to the first quarter of last year.

Well motorcycles and scooters

“The results of the first quarter of the year must be interpreted with caution, considering the importance of spring and summer for the European motorized two-wheeler market. Even though there have been significant fluctuations compared to the same period in 2022, the first quarter data confirms an increasing trend of users to prefer motorcycles and scooters to mopeds – said Antonio Perlot, Secretary General of ACEM – This shift favors both urban and short-haul mobility and a sustained interest in leisure driving. So far, the data appears to align with long-term, pre-COVID trends. A more definitive outlook for 2023 will emerge when Q2 and Q3 data become available.”