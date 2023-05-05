Fourth consecutive month with a plus sign for the domestic two-wheeler market. In fact, April also closed with an overall growth of 16.4% over the same month last year. The data on the monthly registrations of motorbikes, scooters and mopeds released by Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Motorcycle Cycle Accessories) therefore confirm the incessant interest in two-wheelers in Italy where, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Transport, – the association – the issuance of A licenses, required to ride a motorcycle, also grew by more than 24% from 2019 to the end of last year.

Double-digit growth

Getting to the heart of the data, the double-digit growth of the motorized two-wheeler market continues in April which, as anticipated, marks an increase of 16.43%, corresponding to 33,605 vehicles placed on the market. The scooters are still pulling the sprint with 16,611 units registered, equal to a growth of 22.54%. Followed by motorcycles, which register 15,384 vehicles and score a performance of + 10.8%. The mopeds closed – for the first time positive since the beginning of the year, also thanks to the contribution of the electric segment – ​​with 1,610 units sold and an increase of 13.14%.

Growing scooters

In the first four months of the year, the market gains 24.17% compared to the same period of 2022. Scooters are at the top, with 56,485 registered vehicles and a growth of 37.98%. In second place, by number of vehicles registered, are motorcycles, with 54,311 units sold and an increase of 16.44%.

The mopeds still in red

Despite the good result in April, mopeds are still in negative territory, losing 10.05% and putting 5,373 units on the road. After three months of difficulty, the electric vehicle market is back on the positive side, with an 11.12% increase in April and 1,019 units placed on the market. The result is the effect of the excellent performance of zero emission mopeds, which grew by 90.3%, equal to 451 units sold.