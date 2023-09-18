From today it is possible to extend your motorcycle license without having to take the exam. This was announced through an official note by UNASCA, the association that brings together driving schools and automotive consultancy firms, explaining how now also in Italy it will be possible to obtain a higher category A driving license compared to the one already held for at least two years, leading to fulfillment a training at qualified, recognized and authorized institutions such as driving schools.

Effective from today

“For us this is another step being taken in our country for the full recognition of the importance of training“, comments UNASCA with satisfaction. The new provision is expected to come into force for todayas established by the decree published in the official gazette of 9 August which followed another decree, the managerial one of 9 June.

Training

But how does the new training offer work? According to what was reported by UNASCA, it is a path that includes 7 hours of lessons of which 3 in collective form, with a maximum of 5 candidates per session, and 4 of individual exercises on motorcycles of the category of the license requested. Important note: This is not a mandatory training offerin the sense that it will still be possible for the candidate to opt between this educational-training path and the exam as done up to now.

UNASCA rejoices

“It is a great achievement for UNASCA which now includes an important degree of professional maturity and technical-didactic preparationto obtain the advantages that this rule can bring, for the category of driving schools and automotive consultancy firms, but above all, for users who increasingly need to acquire competence and awareness to drive vehicles which, unfortunately, still appear among those most involved in road accidents with serious consequences – concludes the association’s note – This transposition represents an important and concrete opportunity for ensure road safety in our country”.