Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Cycle Motorcycle Accessories) criticized the Competition Billbased on a possible increase in premiums that could go against the finances of over 500,000 Italian motorcyclists.

ANCMA, according to a press release, has asked for the opening of a table for the reform of the CARD, or Convention between Insurers for Direct Compensation. “Despite the association’s stance, the provision has in fact made the extension of the CARD mechanism operational, to which Italian insurance companies now adhere, even to those operating in Italy with registered offices in other European countries.“.

According to the association, the significant increase in premiums that the over 500,000 motorcyclists insured outside the CARD procedure will face should obviously be avoided. “But even motorcyclists insured in the CARD already pay some ‘system charges’ which account for about 30% of the insurance premium. This perspective makes it necessary to reform the CARD itself, as recently also declared by the president of IVASS Luigi Signorini“, Announces ANCMA.

The direct compensation CARD, introduced in 2007, provides in practice that the driver who suffers an accident is not compensated by the insurance of the person responsible for the accident, but by his own: the latter will subsequently receive a flat-rate reimbursement from the driver’s insurance that caused the accident. the accident. A mechanism that has generated positive effects on insurance premiums over the years and, above all, on the timing of compensation in the auto sector. ANCMA however recalls that a study commissioned by the LUISS University, specifically on the trend of the insurance market, would have emphasized how the CARD convention is able to generate distorting effects on two-wheel policies. This is because the rigidity of the flat-rate reimbursement mechanism would not adapt to motorcycle accidents, which also present, among other things, a high rate of personal injury.

It will be a difficult discussion, in the current context: the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella has dissolved the chambers and the outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi, with his ministers, is managing current affairs until new elections. If nothing moves, it could be the next government’s job to take care of the matter.