In mid-August, the Flemish government announced that the technical inspection will take place from 1 January 2022. Much information was not released, which naturally led to many questions and unfortunately few answers. We contacted the competent cabinet of the Flemish Minister of Mobility and Public Works Minister Lydia Peeters (Open VLD) with the request for more details about what the inspection will look like and … have meanwhile received an answer from spokesperson for the Flemish Department of Mobility and Public Works Nick Arys , who once again emphasizes that a number of steps still need to be taken (such as a consultation round and the final approval), and that there will be no periodic inspection. Flanders will only introduce an inspection upon sale (the so-called second-hand inspection) and an inspection after an accident.

Motorcyclist: What will motorcycles be inspected for?

arys: “Motorcycles will be checked for safety and environmental aspects. It concerns the following elements: identification of the vehicle; braking equipment; steering gear; windows and screens; lights and parts of electrical installations; axles, wheels, tires and suspension; frame/chassis and associated parts; various equipment (speedometer, odometer, sound signaling device, …) and nuisance factors (exhaust gases, leaks). A modification, alteration or conversion that jeopardizes road safety or the environment will not be accepted. A few examples are: parts that stick out; an aftermarket saddle that is loose; removing part of the exhaust; additional windshields that are not properly mounted.”

Motorcyclist: Is a uniform inspection, which checks the original condition of the vehicle, also on the table? Are aftermarket parts (brake pumps, different tire sizes, suspension, but also indicators, fairing that was mounted afterwards, other mirrors…) allowed, whether or not with a certain quality mark?

arys: “For the second-hand inspection, i.e. inspection upon sale, the conformity of the vehicle with the type-approval will not be checked. However, modifications must not jeopardize road safety or the environment. Replacing a wheel with an overly wide wheel is considered not good for road safety.”

“If it concerns inspection after an accident, certain elements from the type approval will be required at a later stage; when, for example, the geometry of the frame and wheels are measured and it must be possible to perform that measurement correctly.”

Motorcyclist: Where will the inspections be organized?

arys: “Since this concerns a very limited number of inspections per year, the motorcycle inspection will take place in a limited number of inspection stations. Some of the existing inspection centers will be expanded with an inspection line for motorcycles. Sufficient coverage will be provided in Flanders so that the travel remains reasonable for the customer.”

Motorcyclist: How does that work practically in terms of a separate inspection line, the training of inspectors, IT and an appointment system?

arys: “Before the start of the engine inspection, the inspectors will be trained by GOCA Flanders. The training will not only cover how the inspectors should carry out the motorcycle inspection, but also the knowledge and skills required to operate a motorcycle with the necessary caution. The existing computer system, both the checkout program and the appointment system, will be expanded to allow motorcycle inspection.”

Motorcyclist: The proposed start date of January 1, 2022 seems impossible to achieve. Are there sanctions from Europe? If yes which one?

arys: “The motorcycle inspection is not completely new for the inspection bodies, because imported motorcycles already undergo a motorcycle inspection – albeit to a limited extent. The target date therefore remains 1 January 2022, although it is true that this date is ambitious. If it is still started later, then there are no sanctions from Europe.”

Photography: SBAT, ADAC