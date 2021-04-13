A.A house search will take place in Karlsruhe on the morning of December 15, 2020. Investigators from Rhineland-Palatinate take Dominik Sch’s living space. in front. The motorcyclist is said to have escaped a patrol car in the summer of 2020 after an illegal race in the Hohe Eifel with three cronies on the run from the police.

Too bad: The speeders published their escape on YouTube under the title “querly police getaway – raw footage!”. This gave the investigators evidence of the suspects, including Dominik Sch. The late twenties is a Youtube star; Under the pseudonym Querly, he entertains 1.8 million followers with daring motorcycle stunts and illegal behavior in traffic.

While searching for the vehicle in Querly’s garage, the officers came across another motorcycle, a Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE. It turns out: The machine is approved for Ducati Germany.

Speed ​​limit only applies to losers

Querly is an influencer and the leading figure of the “Grenzgaenger”, a loose group of self-promoters who spread their filmed antics on the Internet. The content of the videos is consistently thin. On the other hand, everything seems allowed: driving without a permit, lawning through the forest, wheelies in city traffic with a license plate spraying out sparks on the asphalt. Speed ​​limit? Only for leeks and losers.

The “Grenzgaenger” and their imitators are at home on Instagram, but above all on YouTube. A subculture has established itself there in which breaking the law has become a hard currency. Because: Thousands of clips with clickbait titles such as “Wheelie escalates completely” or “Help my motorcycle is on fire” generate millions of clicks. Apparently, the hustle and bustle is not infrequently supported by industry. The inspection of the Querly videos on Youtube only allows one logical conclusion for the investigators: The border crosser was a brand ambassador for Ducati Germany from 2020.

In addition to Querly, there are around two dozen video heroes who have blossomed into an amazing power within the German motorcycle industry. Those who achieve the highest click rates will be courted by motorcycle and tire manufacturers, clothing and accessories providers or even individual retailers. A Youtuber describes it as follows: “The question is not whether an influencer gets a vehicle in front of the door, but what he additionally collects for each uploaded video.”

25,000 euros per month

Most motorcycle manufacturers keep their paid factory fools. KTM, Husqvarna and Honda appear to stand out. The considerations for sponsorship are simple, it’s about getting a young audience hooked for the brand. “Vehicles for free, full of cash, opulent annual contracts, in return the most spectacular videos possible with product placement,” describes a multimedia manager who negotiates with influencers for a vehicle manufacturer. The companies would have rocked each other up. “On top of that, the influencer has a share in the advertising revenue from YouTube and its own online shop for cheap clothes that are sold as dearly as possible. If you don’t act completely stupid, you can earn 25,000 euros a month. “

The example of a document whose content was leaked to the editorial team shows how detailed the sponsorship agreements can be. It is about the cooperation between the importer of a Japanese motorcycle company and an influencer who is considered to be moderate. Five-digit remuneration per year plus vehicles provided plus costs incurred are described in it, as well as the influencer’s obligations and required advertising services, number of monthly videos and posts, image rights, exclusivity. The contract also stipulates the obligation to comply with the law in road traffic.

The latter is not always seen so closely. In this way, the Hamburg group of two-wheeled influencers has created an impressive video empire. Under the stage names Bost, Blackout and Meddes, three young men provide more than a million followers with a 15-minute work every few days.