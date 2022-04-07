In addition to the eco-bonus for cars, the Draghi government has continued a little help also for the world of two wheels. The numbers, in terms of the millions available, are mostly spread over electric motorcycles over a three-year incentive period. The provision will enter into force immediately after registration by the Court of Auditors and publication in the Official Gazette.

For mopeds and motorcycles electric and hybrid will be made available 15 million euros per year in the three-year period 2022-2024. For motorcycles with internal combustion engines, however, the figure will decrease: 10 million in 2022, 5 in 2023, 5 in 2024.

Specifically, for electric and hybrid two-wheelers (categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7) a contribution of 30% of the purchase price is envisaged up to a maximum of 3 thousand euros and it’sl 40% up to 4 thousand euros if a motorcycle in a class from Euro 0 to 3 is scrapped.

For mopeds and motorcycles with heat engine (categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7) has been programmed, against one 5% seller discounta contribution of 40% of the purchase price up to 2,500 euros, but only with scrapping.

The decree signed by the Prime Minister Mario Draghi would arrive on the proposal of the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti, in agreement with the Ministers of the Economy and Finance, Daniele Franco; of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility, Enrico Giovannini; of the Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani.

“The multiannual measure will allow companies to carry out industrial planning on the way to development. The incentives, I am convinced, are not decisive for the crisis in the sector which must be profoundly renewed but represent an emergency tool to go through a difficult period. It is even more necessary than before to open a reflection on necessary ecological transition which must be sustainable, possible and not leave behind dead and wounded“, Declared Minister Giorgetti, presenting the complete sector of incentives between cars and motorcycles.