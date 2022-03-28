Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A motorcyclist with probable fracturewas left lying on the pavement after a collision with a van-type vehicle in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

This accident occurred around 7:50 p.m., on Ejército Mexicano Avenue, intersection with Insurgentes Avenue.

The injured man was identified as Jorge N., 47, pizza delivery man. He was on a white and black Italika FT150 motorcycle, with a delivery box. The other unit involved is a gray Toyota Sienna van.

The delivery man was left lying in the lane from north to south of Avenida Ejército Mexicano, and his motorcycle on top of a sidewalk. The Sienna stayed with him. chipped windshield.

Red Cross paramedics treated the injured man and took him to a hospital. with probable fracture in the left leg. Municipal Transit Elements took over the case.