Los Mochis, Sinaloa. Two people were injured after suffering a crash while They were riding a motorcycle in the streets of the Las Canteras subdivision, this Tuesday night.

The accident was recorded around 8:00 p.m., at the intersection of Ciruelos and Santa Mónica streets, in the indicated sector.

The participating units are a red Yamaha motorcycle and a white Italika scooter.

According to the information obtained at the scene, those affected were traveling aboard the Yamaha on the Santa Monica, heading from north to south.

Upon reaching the intersection with Ciruelos, the driver of the scooter presumably did not make the corresponding stop, when he was heading west, which caused both units to collide.

Paramedics went to the scene and after giving them first aid they were transferred to a hospital for medical attention.