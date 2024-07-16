Agrigento – Fatal accident on state road 640, in the Caos district, in Porto Empedocle. The collision occurred between a Vespa Piaggio 125 and a large-displacement motorbike. The person who lost his life was Pierluigi Vaccarezza, 76 years old, from Genoa who was traveling with his wife. The couple was on vacation in Agrigento and, apparently, he was returning from the beach. The man who lost his life instantly was riding a Vespa that collided with a high-powered motorcycle driven by a woman, who was injured, as was the victim’s wife. Both women were taken to hospital in Agrigento. The state road was closed to traffic.