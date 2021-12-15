Home page world

In the Twistringer train station complex, there is great sympathy for the death of a one and a half year old child. © Theo Wilke / Archive

The fate of little David shakes the people in Twistringen and the region: In a tragic accident, the police and the public prosecutor have determined, his parents have lost their one and a half year old son. “You wouldn’t wish that on anyone on earth,” says Mo Affriti quietly. The 38-year-old knows the family and also knows about their economic situation. That’s why he and friends organized a fundraising campaign for the family.

Twistringen – As members of the International Brotherhood motorcycle club, they are neighbors of the family because the club has its clubhouse in the train station complex. There is also a small restaurant there. It was their owner, says Mo Affriti, who tried to reanimate the child – without success. Now the man supports the family as best he can.

This is exactly what motorcycle fans want to do. You have started a fundraising campaign via Facebook and PayPal that will run until January 14th. David’s father has been informed about this, reports Mo Affriti. He says of the family: “They are very, very nice people.”

Donation campaign via Facebook and PayPal

Little David liked motorcycles very much. Together with his two siblings, he already came to play when the club members met.

The motorcycle friends of International Brotherhood meet regularly at the Twistringer train station, they founded their club two years ago. Go on tours together, visit other clubs and exchange experiences – this is what unites the members with their machines. Mo Affriti is its president.

He closely follows what is being written in the media about the tragic death of the child – that affects the 38-year-old very much. He is the father of a son himself.

Wish everyone involved: A dignified funeral for one and a half year old David

The motorcycle enthusiasts know that the family’s financial situation is not easy either – and hope to at least be able to alleviate that through their fundraising campaign. The first amounts were received shortly after the start. “Count me in. Neighbors and friends stick together, ”writes one donor.

The most important thing now is a dignified funeral for little David. The donations should initially be used for this. But the organizers hope that there will be something left for the family afterwards – so that David’s siblings and parents have at least a positive distraction at Christmas time.

You must now prepare for your final farewell to David. The motorcycle enthusiasts want to accompany his funeral with a small parade. That was the father’s wish, so Mo Affriti. “We would be happy if others would join in too.”