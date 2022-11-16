SCC Tehran Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 10:59 p.m.



At least five people died yesterday when several individuals on motorcycles opened fire with automatic weapons against civilians and security forces in a market in the town of Izeh, located in the Iranian province of Khuzestan, in the southwest of the country, according to the authorities. Among the deceased is a minor. Another 15 people were injured in the attack.

According to information from the Iranian agency Isna, the attackers would have arrived at the scene of the event aboard two motorcycles, from which they opened fire with assault weapons against the crowd that gathered in the market. Anti-government demonstrations had also been called in the place.

The fatalities are three men, a woman and a girl between 9 and 5 years old. Among the injured, some of them policemen, there are eight in critical condition who were transferred to hospitals in the area, the deputy governor of the province in charge of Security, Valiolá Hayati, told public television. At the close of this edition, no official statement had been released about the shooting, of which the causes were unknown.

The already fragile social stability in Iran has been further disrupted in recent weeks after the death in police custody of the young Mahsa Amini, arrested for not wearing the veil correctly. This episode has led to numerous demonstrations that have been harshly repressed by the authorities of the theocratic regime.