Sales regain momentum in the data year over year: all segments fly. Ancma: “Product availability confirms the desire for two wheels”

Not only a rediscovered "plus sign", but also the double digit. The motorized two-wheeler market finds peace again. The data on registrations of mopeds, scooters and motorcycles for the month of October released by Confindustria Ancma in fact mark a robust + 26% on the same month last year. A result achieved also thanks to the renewed availability of the product, which – underlined the president of the association Paolo Magri – "has allowed the market to finally express its full potential". "It was enough to temporarily overcome some residual supply problems to see the real weight of the desire and the need for two wheels in the country. Finally, these data also represent an excellent signal close to Eicma, the most important international exhibition event for the reference industry and for enthusiasts, which will be held in Milan next week and which is preparing to act as a stage for the whole 'supply and demand ".

month – So double-digit increase for motorized two-wheelers in October: the market recorded 21,802 vehicles, equal to a growth of 25.95%. The driving force behind scooters is that, due to the renewed availability of vehicles, they register 12,326 vehicles and show an increase of 36.21%. Motorbikes follow with a growth of 17.22% and 7,938 registered vehicles. The trend of mopeds was more contained, however positive by 3.29% for a total of 1,538 registered vehicles.

2022 until today – The exploit in October brings the cumulative almost equal to the previous year: the decline on 2021 is in fact – 0.71%, for a total of 266,118 vehicles. Scooters, which are discounting the partial negatives of the last eight months, stop at 130,645 registered vehicles, equal to a decrease of 7.37%. Motorcycles continue to grow with 116,565 units sold and an increase of 5.41%, while mopeds confirm the positive trend, recording 18,908 vehicles equal to + 15.38%.

electric – After the shutdown in August and September, the thrust of electric power is resumed vigorously – also thanks to the restart of state incentives, which in October registered 1,363 vehicles and an increase of 30.81%. In the annual cumulative, electric traction vehicles, which had already exceeded last year’s volumes in July, are approaching the milestone of 15,000 units, recording 14,236 vehicles, equal to a growth of 56.37%.

top 10 motorcycles – Here are the 10 best-selling vehicles in the first nine months of the year:

1. Benelli Trk 502 X (6,395)

3. Yamaha Ténéré 700 (2,581)

4. Keeway RKF 125 (2,379)

6. Ducati Multistrada V4 (2.310)

7. Bmw R 1250 GS Adventure (2.310)

8. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (2,245)

9. Moto Morini X-Cape (2,170)

10. Honda Africa Twin 1100 (2.005)

top 10 scooters – Here are the 10 best-selling scooters from January to October 2022:

2. Kymco Agility 125 R 16 (7,394)

6. Piaggio Beverly 300 (5,356)

7. Piaggio Liberty 125 (4,546)

9. Piaggio Beverly 400 (4,185)

10. Sym Symphony 125 (4,156)