Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- A woman riding a motorcycle was injured when she collided with a vehicle. in the streets of the Insurgentes neighborhood, in the municipal seat of Escuinapa, Sinaloa.

Municipal Transit reported that the injured motorcyclist was identified by the name of Mariel del Rosario, who She was helped and transferred by paramedics to the emergency room of the general hospital.

The accident occurred around 1:50 p.m. this Thursday, when the driver of the Italika motorcycle, in blue with black, was traveling on Río Presidio and Aldama, Colonia Insurgente, when the impact was generated against a car that was traveling through this urban area.

The other unit involved is a white Honda Arccor model 2008 car, which was driven by Christian Alonso from the Francisco I Madero neighborhood.

Witnesses who were at the scene requested the support of authorities, arriving elements of Municipal Transit, Red Cross and Civil Protection.