Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With blows to various parts of the body, a young man was mobilized in a motorcycle black with yellow when colliding with a car Honda in Louisiana and Diente de León in the Las Flores Uno neighborhood, in the city of Los Mochis, this Friday morning.

The information that was generated in the place mentions that neighbors heard a loud blow and left their homes to see what had happened. There they noticed that a young man was lying on the pavement several meters from a motorcycle and a sedan.

The residents dialed the 911 emergency service and later paramedics from the Municipal Medical Emergency Services of Ahome (Summa) arrived, who provided first aid to the affected person and took him to a hospital.

Highway police attended the accident to collect data on the road mishap.