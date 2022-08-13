Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- After crashing, a motorcycle and a car ended up on fire Friday night in the streets of Infonavit Arboledas Invies in Mazatlán.

The report of said road event occurred at approximately 10:40 p.m., where it was mentioned of a accident between two units and that, after colliding, both began to catch fire, so they requested the presence of fire extinguishers at the scene.

On board a fire extinguishing machine elements of Veteran Firefighters were transferred who found themselves a motorcycle completely on fire without specifying the brand and a gray Toyota Avanza truck that was catching fire from the front of the engine, so they proceeded to control it.