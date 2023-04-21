Accidents in motorcycle They are a problem that the road authorities have not been able to stop throughout the state of sinaloaBecause, month after month, mishaps in these light units tend to lead the statistics, many of them with fatal outcomes; but apart from the headache that they generate in this sense, those who are also suffering from this situation are the health institutions, since they have monopolized a high percentage of the attention they provide, and on several occasions they arrive in a delicate state, since the majority of their drivers don’t wear the slightest bit of protective gear.

The Red Cross is one of the institutions that most attends to motorcycle accidents, which is why in cities like Guasave for the last three years they have consumed 80 percent of the attention, for which they ask the authorities to be more energetic with those who drive that class of vehicles, which in most cases are youthsso that they are forced to at least wear a helmet, since among the injuries that most affect them are cranioencephalic trauma, this is because they suffer severe blows to the head for not wearing it protected.

Governments have worried about running campaigns in which they give away reflective helmets or vests, all with the aim of motorcycle riders are protected and the drivers of other vehicles become aware of their presence, but it must also be emphasized that many of them circulate on the roads as they see fit, since they go in the opposite direction, exceed the speed limits and pass on the side that they crave, which in some way are factors for them to always be at risk of being run over.

