Despite awareness campaigns carried out by institutions, The number of motorcycle accidents continues to be worrying and alarming. which is registered in the city of Culiacán. Therefore, it is urgent that road authorities assume greater responsibility and prevent a couple with their children from being transported in this type of vehicle without safety measures, do not wear helmets and circulate without caution. By not using this type of protection, motorcyclists are more exposed to serious injuries when driving on the streets, although in many cases, accidents are caused by irresponsibility of vehicle drivers who do not respect motorcyclists. Now with digital applications for the delivery of food and other products, it makes the users of this two-wheeled transport move faster due to the pressure of making the delivery on time.

Price hike. On a tour of the local markets of the capital of Sinaloa It could be seen that they continue Vegetable prices skyrocket, such as the case of avocado and onion, which remain well above their seasonal cost. In the Gustavo Garmendia market the price per kilogram of avocado is offered at up to 75 pesos. Although the onion dropped a few pesos, it is still sold for 40 pesos for the purple one and 30 pesos for the white one, which a little over a month ago reached up to 60 pesos per kilogram. In this situation, a good alternative, for those who have space in their homes, are home gardens, where they can grow carrots, onions, cabbages, lettuce, cucumbers, pumpkins, tomatoes, among other things, to have significant savings when preparing Their aliments.

THE RISK OF REYNALDA LEYVA. When Morena registers its candidates for mayors, deputies and councilors in Sinaloa, some who go through the indigenous sector may be denied registration. One of those cases is that of Reynalda Leyva, who is the pre-candidate for local “pluri” deputy. The dissident indigenous leaders have already ignored the resolution of the National Electoral Institute that canceled the registration of 23 indigenous candidates for federal deputies and senators because they did not prove that they were indigenous, that they do not speak the language, etc. Some point out that Leyva is in some of these assumptions, but it would be necessary to see if the IEES is also rigorous in the application of the INE criteria.

A mere procedure because the decision has already been made, Choix's licensed councilor, Yoneida Gámez Vázquez, registered with the National Action Party to be the candidate of this party for mayor of Choix. She did so before the party's State Commission on Internal Processes amidst the uproar of the PAN members who accompanied other candidates although they are also already tied up.