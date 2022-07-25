On Sunday Giovanni Perrone violently ended up against a wall near Laterza, in the province of Taranto
Giovanni Perrone, 20 years old from Santeramo (near Bari), died last Sunday in a car accident while on board his Kawasaki. For Giovanni the impact against a wall just outside Laterza, in the province of Taranto, was fatal.
Perrone was a promising middle distance athlete. After a few difficult months due to injuries, ten days ago he set his personal best in 800 meters.
July 26, 2022 (change July 26, 2022 | 01:17)
