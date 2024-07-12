Tragic accident last night in the Fermo area, in the Campiglione area. A man of only 44 years old, lost control of the vehicle and lost his life. The aid from the paramedics and the use of the air ambulance alerted for themotorcycle accident.

Jordan Conti

On the night between July 11th and 12th, shortly after midnight, a road accident in the Fermo area tragically took the life of a young motorcyclist. The victim of the accident is a man of 44 years old resident in Fermo. The centaur, according to an initial reconstruction by the police, lost control of the vehicle and fell to the ground. The motorcyclist, riding his Harley-Davidsonwas travelling along the road that leads from Campiglione di Fermo towards the hinterland when, at the crossroads for Torre San Patrizio, he fell and was catapulted into the centre of the new roundabout in Fermo.

Motorcycle accidents; photos from the archive

Following the terrible accident, the emergency services were immediately alerted but Jordan Conti there was nothing that could be done. The resuscitation attempts carried out by the Croce Verde of Fermo and the medical car were in vain and, given the tragic conditions of the young man, they also activated the helicopter to transport him to the hospital. The rescue vehicle was then cancelled due to the death of the motorcyclist. From what we understand, the motorcycle accident of Jordan it would not have been caused by any kind of obstacle but the driver would have simply lost control of the vehicle.

Giordano Conti loses his life at 44 in a motorcycle accident

The Centaur Jordan Conti He is very well known in the area and in particular in his city for his work in public places. The family owns a resort in Sant’Elpidio a Mare is devastated by this enormous loss. The loss of Giordano has caused pain and sadness in the family, he leaves behind a teenage daughter, and in the entire community of Fermo.