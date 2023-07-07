Serena, the 8-year-old girl who died after falling from the motorcycle on which she was traveling with two adults, was not wearing a helmet. The fact took place on Thursday 6 July, around 20:30, in Gragnano in the province of Naples.

the reconstruction

—

According to an initial reconstruction, the accident took place right under the eyes of the little girl’s parents who have a well-known clothing store in the city. The carabinieri are investigating the dynamics with the coordination of the Torre Annunziata prosecutor’s office which has opened a file for manslaughter. The little girl allegedly fell from the 750cc motorcycle on which she was traveling with two people. Her child was between the two adults and she was not wearing a helmet, as the carabinieri reconstructed thanks to some testimonies and images from the security cameras also from the parents’ shop. The driver of the powerful motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, which ended up under a parked car. The little girl got up, but then she fell to the ground. At first the little girl was taken to the San Leonardo hospital in Castellammare. The doctors noticed the situation and ordered her to be transferred to the Santobono-Pausilipo children’s hospital where she underwent a long neurosurgical operation. The little girl, however, died from the serious consequences of the fall.