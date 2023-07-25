Home page World

Just want to spend a relaxing day at the beach on vacation? Not for vacationers in La Maddalena. They got involved in a fight on the beach.

La Maddalena — Even on vacation, tourists have to follow rules. These can come in many different forms. Sitting on the Spanish Steps in Rome is forbidden, and anyone who fails to do so faces a fine of 400 euros. Other laws can also change the Dolce Vita finish quickly. A video that on tik tok was posted, but shows what else can happen when rules are not followed. When a motorboat comes ashore, a fight breaks out.

Italy vacation: motor boat comes too close to the shore — video shows a fight

The video by South Tyrol News shared shows the beach of Cala Lunga in the Italian town of La Maddalena off Sardinia. You can see bathers of all ages and a motorboat that steers onto the beach. But that seems to be causing a dispute among the guests. Loud South Tyrol News it was a boat that was supposed to take French tourists back to a yacht.

A motor boat is on the shore. This situation caused a fight in Italy (symbol image). © ingimage/IMAGO

The boat was not allowed to steer to shore. The driver seemed to ignore this rule. The video shows the boat getting closer and closer. Suddenly the camera pans to the bathers, who appear to be arguing with each other. In the next moment, a man runs towards another, who is probably part of the boat’s crew, and kicks him on the ground. He is said to have shouted: “You touched my wife!” And insulted the man. According to data from South Tyrol News the crew member is said to have pushed the attacker’s wife.

Italy vacation: motor boat causes chaos on the beach

Then pure chaos erupts. Another crew member pulls away the bather who threw himself on the other. With more shouting and discussion, the French guests climb into the boat. The bathers on the beach are still yelling at them. The last seconds of the video show the boat moving away from the shore.

A motorboat trip can sometimes be more dangerous than you might think. Four men from Bavaria also had to feel that, who got into a dangerous situation with their motor boat in Croatia. (vk)