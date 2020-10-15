DAY 1 – North

Sometimes the starter of the Royal Enfield screeches into space. It is a short, high-pitched scream, in whose clearly formulated “Ouch” a hint of anger is mixed, as if the motorcycle refused to fumble on the starter and the throttle at the same time. It sounds defiant and at the same time a little sad that you have obviously already forgotten what the engine keeps mumbling at you while driving in its bubbling, even at the very highest speeds, namely: “Mach, done, done.”

Driving a Royal Enfield is like taking an educational course in comfort. “We’ll be leaving soon,” she promises without big words and starts with a deep thump. And while I am rolling through the thirties, the cylinder, pounding at low revs, whispers to me: “Go, go, go.” On the speed control board in front of the school entrance, green dots add up to a smiling face.

To the north, to cities and towns that, on a scale of one in six hundred thousand, seem to be barely more than a stone’s throw apart. The map should stay at home, the navigation system in your pocket. The signs will show the way: Bad Homburg, Usingen, Grävenwiesbach, then Weilburg and Braunfels. So I tell myself the order on the way. Later Wetzlar, Gießen and Alsfeld. And later Lauterbach, Ortenberg and Büdingen, from where the way back to Frankfurt is signposted on the federal road.



Aren’t motorcyclists today’s knights? Short break below Braunfels Castle.

:



Image: Freddy Langer





Some streets, especially the narrow, empty, curvy ones, have four-digit codes. And some places, especially the very small ones, with such long names that you almost drove through them before they were fully pronounced: Waldsolms-Hasselbach or Weilmünster-Dietenhausen. That sounds tempting at times and tempts you to turn. But the real promise on a motorcycle tour lies even on the German Half-timbered Road, the German Fairy Tale Road – and whatever the tourist routes between these Hessian towns are called – not in the places, but always far ahead and always formulates the nicest when it comes the view opens up, just as it is just after Nieder-Eschbach, where Frankfurt ends and the road takes a tight curve through a hollow, leads slightly uphill and from one moment to the next the surroundings become empty and wide and only become distant in the distance harvested fields the Taunus stretches out under a blue, cool morning sky. Suddenly it smells of agriculture, and the wind caresses your cheeks. It is different to leave the city on a motorcycle on small roads than by car on the motorway.