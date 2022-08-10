Farewell to the driving test for those who want to achieve the motorcycle license. This is one of the biggest innovations contained in the Infrastructure-Bis Decree, a rule that effectively eliminates the practical test by establishing a compulsory course of at least 7 hours to be carried out at the driving schools. This change concerns those who intend to obtain the A3 license, dedicated to those who want to ride motorcycles without limitations of displacement or power. However, the new rule will not affect everyone but only those who have already been in possession of A1 licenses (achievable from 16 years) or A2 (achievable at 18 years) for at least two years.

In this case, the respective licenses can be updated to A2 or A3, following a compulsory course of at least 7 hours which includes a theoretical and a practical part. The Government’s decision was mainly dictated by two reasons, to speed up the bureaucratic procedures to be carried out in these cases and above all to cope with the shortage of personnel within the DMVs. The Infrastructure-Bis Decree has already been approved in the Senate and should arrive at the Chamber at this very hour, anticipating the possible deadline set for August 15th. Until now, those who had already obtained the A1 driving license can, once they turn 18, could obtain the A2 by taking a practical driving exam. Similar operation for those who had the A2 license: after two years from its achievement it was also possible to obtain the A3 driving license after having taken a practical test.