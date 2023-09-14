Another young life broken on Italian roads. His motorcycle crashes into a car in Varcaturo, a hamlet of the municipality of Giugliano in Campania in the metropolitan city of Naples. And for the 15 years old there was nothing to be done. There little girl lost her life in the clash. Unfortunately, the rescuers could do nothing to save his very young life.

On the evening of Wednesday 13 September in the municipality of Giuliano, in the province of Naples, one 15 year old girl lost her life. In Viale dei Pini Nord a motorbike crashed into a car, for reasons yet to be ascertained.

The driver of the car was a 40-year-old man. The minor, however, was riding a 350 cc motorcycle as a passenger. Driving was a girl the same age as her. Suddenly there were cars and motorbikes collide on the street.

THE 118 health workers, who immediately intervened at the scene of the accident, were unable to do anything but confirm the death of the 15-year-old girl. The girl of the same age who was driving the motorbike suffered minor injuries.

As well as the 40-year-old driver of the car involved. I also arrived on site Carabinieri from the local Varcaturo stationwho discovered that the car was impounded and the driver would not have been able to drive.

Motorcycle against a car in Varcaturo: the motorist was driving a vehicle that was not allowed to circulate and had his license revoked

Not only was the car driven by the 40-year-old impounded and not allowed to circulate. Even the driver could not go around, because the 40-year-old had already been license previously revoked.

The Carabinieri have already seized cars and motorbikes to continue with the investigations and determine the dynamics of what happened. It is not yet certain why the two vehicles collided on the road. The magistrate on duty also ordered an autopsy on the 15-year-old’s body.