By 15 August 2022 it will be possible to take the motorcycle license A without the practical exam. Here’s what changes and the comment of the driving schools

For take the motorcycle license A in Italy it will no longer be necessary to take a new practical exam. The novelty concerning motorcyclists interested in making the switch to a more powerful bike was introduced with the Infrastructure-Bis Decree passed also to the Senate. A favor to motorcyclists? It would seem not, as stated by the trade association of driving schools, consultancy firms, nautical schools and inspection centers. Here you are what changes.





MOTORCYCLE LICENSE WITH PRACTICAL EXAMINATION AND SIMPLIFICATIONS DECREE

With the Infrastructure-Bis Decree the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility has adopted important innovations that officially should “Reduce administrative burdens for users, speed up the issue of driving licenses, professional qualifications and the certificate of professional competence”. Among the key points that interest motorcyclists is the possibility of get the A2 and A driving license without taking the practical exam anymore as was previously expected on a motorcycle. As many motorcyclists will know, previously it had to be overcome the practical exam demonstrating to have mastery and confidence in the control of:

– motorcycles of rated power from 20 kW to 35 kWwith a power / weight ratio not exceeding 0.2 kW / kg and engine displacement of at least 250 cm3, for the A2 license;

– motorcycles with an unladen mass exceeding 180 kg, with a rated power of at least 50 kW and displacement of at least 600 cm3, for driving license A or A3.

A MOTORCYCLE LICENSE WITHOUT EXAMINATION: WHEN IT CAN BE DONE

With the approval of the Infrastructure-Bis Decree, the practical examination of the motorcycle license from a category lower than A2 or A it is no longer required. In fact, the MIMS writes that:

“A1 or A2 license holders will be able to obtain, following a specific training course and without the need for a new practical exam, the release of the A2 or A license”.

Therefore nothing changes for those who want to take a motorcycle license for the first time, which will have to follow the classic process. While already licensed motorcyclists will be able to simply follow a 7-hour training course without having to demonstrate any driving skills. Who earns it? According to Confarca, “It will cost the citizen more”.

CONFARCA: MOTORCYCLE LICENSE COST WITHOUT EXAMINATION WILL BE HIGHER

There driving license A2 and A without exam will be in effect by 15 August 2022. According to Confarca it is a norm not very effective e that it will cost more compared to the practical exam. “We are not going in the desired direction, namely that of simplification”he declares Paolo Colangelo, president Confarca. To solve the problem of staff shortage of the Motorization, the law introduces the obligation to take a 7-hour course at driving schools. “Seven hours of driving for a person already in possession of a driving license, and who may have been driving two wheels for a few years, seems excessive to us. As well as not very advantageous from an economic point of view since it will cost more to do certified guides for the change of category instead of taking the exam. Furthermore, the legislator could have been more careful and introduce certified guides for obtaining the license, rather than passing from one category to another with additional hours of driving that will be of little use “.