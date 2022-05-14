Round tables, exhibitions, displays, parades, test drives: the events scheduled at the Motor Valley Fest 2022, the great open-air festival in the Emilia-Romagna Land of Motors which will be staged from 26 to 29 May next. The fourth edition of the event dedicated to two and four wheels will have as its leitmotiv that of the “ART OF INNOVATION“, With a truly packed program of events that will touch on every possible issue inherent in the world of motors, national and international.

Starting with the round tables: there are indeed well planned 13 talent talks and in-depth meetings, where we will talk about the technological evolution in the automotive sector and where national and international universities will be hosted that will discuss with some of the leading experts in the sector. The corporate museums of the iconic brands of Emilia-Romagna: think of Ferrari, with the Enzo Ferrari Museum which will celebrate the tenth anniversary of its opening with a series of exclusive initiatives or the Ferrari Experience Museums in Modena and Maranello, where an exhibition dedicated to the world of classics and an exhibition of various sculptures that celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the death of Gilles Villeneuve, or even Lamborghini and Ducati, with their respective museums in Sant’Agata Bolognese and Borgo Panigale.

There will then be room for a series of exhibitions and parades: visitors to the Motor Valley Fest 2022 will be able to admire the cars and motorcycles signed by giants of the caliber of Ferrari, Pagani, Lamborghini, Ducati, Maserati and Dallara, just to name a few. The “PenskeCars Test Drive Experience” will also be staged at the Modena Autodrome, a test drive with unique cars departing from the racetrack to discover the area. The event will also pay great attention to cars of the past, and so will be present jewels of the past such as the “Restomod” project of Maserati 3200 Gt, the very rare Bugatti Eb110 and many others. Other initiatives worthy of mention are undoubtedly the parade of 30 cars of the Fiat 500 “La Ciliegia” group, the Supercars and Moto Made in Motor Valley rally, the Concours d’Elegance in Salvarola Terme and the Pagani Huayra BC exhibition. Apache – Formula Junior Mk2 from 1960 and Formula Junior Scaglietti from 1961.

Final remarks on the “Welcome to Modena” initiative and on the “Motor Valley Passport”: the first was designed for those who intend to fully enjoy the three days of the festival, and foresees that overnight stays in the Emilian city and in the Modena area are transformed into free vouchers to spend in restaurants, bars, shops, museums and much more; the second, on the other hand, consists of a sort of passport which will accompany enthusiasts to the places of the Motor Valley, such as internationally renowned circuits, exclusive collections, factories dedicated to two and four wheels and much more, with the possibility of accessing prizes, gadgets and exclusive discounts.