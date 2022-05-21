There will be also Ducati to the fourth edition of Motor Valley Fest, the festival that pays homage to the history and the present of the legendary Land of Motors of Emilia-Romagna, scheduled in Modena from Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 May. This year’s appointment will take place in synergy with Autopromotec, the international exhibition of automotive equipment and aftermarket, which will take place in Bologna from 25 to 28 May. The program of the Borgo Panigale company includes four days of dedicated initiatives, round tables, meetings with managers, historical exhibitions and exhibitions of the motorcycles in the range.

Ducati will turn on the first spotlights on Thursday 26 May at the inaugural conference which will be held at the Pavarotti Municipal Theater in Modena and the round table dedicated to innovation and the future of electric mobility. Both events will feature Claudio Domenicali, President of the Motor Valley Development Association and Ducati CEO.

“Motor Valley is a unique industrial, tourist and cultural district, the beating heart of the economy of the Emilia-Romagna Region and the excellence of Made in Italy in the world, capable of uniting and enhancing the peculiarities that distinguish it at an international level. An extraordinary territory characterized by the prestige and value of its universities and by its historical, artistic and food and wine culture“, he has declared Claudio Domenicali.

Also on Thursday 26 May at the Open Laboratory – Former AEM in Modena, Simone Di Piazza, Head of Innovation and R&D Services Ducati, will hold an in-depth meeting within the format “Innovation & Talents“, An important moment of confrontation between the Company and young people who wish to discover the skills and professionalism most requested in the automotive world. His speech will concern the evolution process of a Ducatifrom the experience accumulated on the track to the development of the series product.

For the entire duration of the festival, Ducati will be a guest at the Motor Valley Village at the Cortile d’Onore of Palazzo Ducale, seat of the Military Academy of Modena, with a temporary exhibition dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Paul Smart’s legendary victory at the 1972 200 Miglia di Imola. On display will be the three motorcycles that tell the story of the first two years of the life of the twin-cylinder engine, a Ducati-branded project developed on the Modena airfield track. First of all the 500 GP which made its debut on 14 March 1971 right at the Modenese airfield, then the 750 GT and to conclude the triumphant and legendary 750 Imola of 1972.

Also at the Military Academy of Modena, at the stand of the Misano “Marco Simoncelli” circuit, it will be possible to admire one replica of the Ducati Desmosedici GP 2022. The Italian brand will also be present in parallel at Autopromotec, inside the quadriportico of Bologna Fiere, where it will exhibit some of the bikes currently in the rangesuch as Multistrada V4 S, Streetfighter V2, Monster Plus, Scrambler Icon Dark.